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Iran claims air defense downed U.S. F-18 jet

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Iran claims air defense downed U.S. F-18 jet
Photo credit: taskandpurpose.com

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed that their air defense system successfully downed a U.S. F-18 fighter jet.

This incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The Revolutionary Guards did not provide further details on the location or circumstances of the incident.

This development comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, with both nations frequently at odds over various issues.

The downing of the aircraft could potentially lead to increased military and diplomatic confrontations between the two countries.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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