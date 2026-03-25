Mohamed Salah announces he'll leave Liverpool at season's end

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Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has officially announced the end of his journey with Liverpool, confirming his departure after the 2025-2026 season and marking the conclusion of a historic chapter at Anfield.

The captain of the Egyptian national team revealed his decision through a video message posted on his official accounts, during which he reviewed his most notable moments and achievements, directing heartfelt words to the 'Reds' fans who supported him since the beginning of his journey, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Salah confirmed that his experience with Liverpool was exceptional by all standards, noting that he lived the best periods of his football career within the club and will never forget the fan support that accompanied him from his first day.



The Egyptian star added that he feels proud of the collective and individual achievements accomplished, considering that the time has come to embark on a new challenge that opens different horizons for his professional career.



During his years with



The summer transfer market is expected to witness fierce competition among top European clubs to sign the Egyptian star, given his outstanding level and extensive experience at the highest levels. Salah confirmed that his experience with Liverpool was exceptional by all standards, noting that he lived the best periods of his football career within the club and will never forget the fan support that accompanied him from his first day.The Egyptian star added that he feels proud of the collective and individual achievements accomplished, considering that the time has come to embark on a new challenge that opens different horizons for his professional career.During his years with Liverpool , Salah achieved numerous major titles, most notably the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League, along with individual awards that cemented his status as one of the club's legends.The summer transfer market is expected to witness fierce competition among top European clubs to sign the Egyptian star, given his outstanding level and extensive experience at the highest levels.

News.Az