Azerbaijani swimmers clinch 47 medals at Kutaisi Open Spring Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani swimmers showcased an impressive performance at the Kutaisi Open Spring Cup in Georgia, winning a total of 47 medals.

The national team medal haul included 18 gold, 19 silver, and 10 bronze medals, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan was represented by eight athletes in the international competition.

Suleyman Ismayilzade was awarded a trophy for the best overall result in the general category, while Farhad Shirmammadli claimed the cup for the top performance in the 2010 and younger age group.

Another swimmer Mehri Abdurahmanli set a new Azerbaijani record in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 31.47 seconds. Additionally, Suleyman Ismayilzade established a new national benchmark in the 400-meter freestyle, clocking in at 3:54.70.

News.Az