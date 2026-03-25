Armenia seeks mutually beneficial ties with Azerbaijan, says Mirzoyan

In a tense regional climate, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has already demonstrated its viability, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a National Assembly session.

Mirzoyan emphasized that peace can be maintained as long as it remains beneficial for both sides, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to Mirzoyan, Yerevan's goal is to establish a system of mutually beneficial cooperation with Baku that will help sustain long-term peace.