IDF claims to have struck Iran's sole submarine research center

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it targeted an underwater research facility in Iran, claiming the strike has greatly hindered Iran's capability to produce submarines.

The strike on Tuesday targeted the facility in Iran’s central Isfahan province and has “significantly” limited Iran’s ability to “manufacture new and advanced submarines for the Iranian Navy, as well as upgrade its existing fleet,” the IDF said Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the IDF, this center was the only one in Iran responsible for the design and development of submarines, as well as support systems for Iran’s navy.

News.Az