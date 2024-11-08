Musk joined Trump's call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Elon Musk joined a congratulatory call between President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, according to media reports, News.Az reports citing Reuters .
During the 25-minute call, Trump told Zelenskiy he would support Ukraine, without providing details, while Musk said he would continue to support the country with his Starlink satellites, Axios reported, citing unidentified sources.
News of the call comes as Trump moves closer to choosing his top advisers and cabinet members. Trump has said he would offer Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab CEO Musk, the world's richest man, a role in his administration promoting government efficiency. Zelenskiy was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump, who has been critical of U.S. military and financial support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
