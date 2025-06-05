Musk says Trump would've lost election without his help

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continued on Thursday, with Musk claiming that Trump would have lost the election without his support.

"Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude," Musk wrote in a series of posts on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The relationship between the two turned sour once Musk left the Trump administration, having previously acted as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and started criticizing the tax and spending bill.

While the US head of state claimed that Musk already knew the specifics of the bill before it was voted on in the House of Representatives, the tech mogul debunked this, insisting that the legislation was never shown to him.

News.Az