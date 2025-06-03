Musk slams Trump budget bill as ‘disgusting abomination’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk on Tuesday sharply criticized the major tax-and-spending-cut bill supported by President Donald Trump, calling it a “disgusting abomination” and warning that it would significantly increase federal budget deficits.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote in a post on his social media site X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” added Musk, who until last week led the Trump administration’s DOGE effort to cut government spending and waste.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk added in a second post that the bill “will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

The White House quickly shrugged off the criticism from Musk, the top financial backer of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the post.

“It doesn’t change the President’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” she said.

News.Az