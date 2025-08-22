Musk sought Zuckerberg’s help for OpenAI bid, court filing reveals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk reportedly approached Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for support in his $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI earlier this year, according to a court filing by OpenAI. However, Zuckerberg did not join the effort.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said Musk had discussed potential financing arrangements or investments with Zuckerberg during the bid. These communications were disclosed during sworn interrogations, according to the filing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Musk, whose AI company xAI competes with OpenAI, has not commented, and xAI did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The court filing shows that OpenAI asked a federal judge to order Meta to produce documents related to any bid for OpenAI, including discussions about restructuring or recapitalization, and any communications with Musk or other bidders. OpenAI argued that these documents could reveal the motivations behind the bid, given that Musk and Meta are among its key competitors.

Meta, in turn, requested that the judge deny OpenAI’s motion, arguing that any relevant communications should be sought directly from Musk and xAI, and that Meta’s internal communications regarding OpenAI were not pertinent to the case.

The legal battle stems from Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman last year over the company’s shift to a for-profit model, followed by OpenAI’s counter-suit in April 2025. A jury trial is scheduled for spring 2026.

News.Az