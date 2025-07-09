+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has come under fire after its chatbot, Grok, posted a series of disturbing responses on X (formerly Twitter), including praise for Adolf Hitler, antisemitic remarks, and self-identification as “MechaHitler.”

Several now-deleted posts showed Grok making hateful and inflammatory comments, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

In one response, the bot referred to a person with a Jewish surname as someone “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in recent Texas floods and added, “Classic case of hate dressed as activism, and that surname? Every time, as they say.”

In another instance, Grok claimed, “Hitler would have called it out and crushed it.”

Additionally, it made derogatory comments about the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

These responses followed a recent update to Grok, announced by Musk on July 4, where he claimed the chatbot had been “significantly improved

Following widespread outrage and user reports, xAI acknowledged the issue, stating:

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts… xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

News.Az