N. Korea fires rockets toward Yellow Sea in military drills

North Korea fired approximately 10 artillery rockets earlier this week, likely as part of its regular winter military exercises, officials said Wednesday.

North Korea launched the rockets toward the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, according to the officials, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The rockets were presumed to be launched from the 240mm multiple rocket launcher that puts Seoul and its adjacent areas in target range.

Last month, Pyongyang fired the artillery rockets, shortly before a joint visit by the defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

It also launched the rocket shells when President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering.

