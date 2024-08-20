N. Korean soldier defects to the South amid tensions over propaganda campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

A North Korean soldier crossed into South Korea on Tuesday, marking the latest defection amidst Seoul's propaganda campaign in response to Pyongyang's repeated launches of trash-carrying balloons.

The South Korean military detected the soldier north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and conducted an operation to assist his entry into the South, News.Az reports citing The Korea Times.The North Korean, wearing a military uniform, is believed to have walked southward through a path located near the Donghae road along the east coast — one of the two rare roads connecting the two Koreas where the North has installed mines and removed street lights.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the defection of the soldier, reportedly a staff sergeant, and said relevant authorities are conducting an investigation into how the defection took place. It did not provide further details on the defector.No unusual movements by the North Korean military have been detected so far, the JCS added.

