Namibia declares end to cholera and malaria outbreaks

Namibia has officially announced the conclusion of a cholera outbreak in the Opuwo District of the Kunene Region, as well as a widespread malaria outbreak in the northern regions of the country.

Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao made the announcement Wednesday evening, citing successful containment efforts and a return to pre-outbreak epidemiological patterns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"In June 2025, Namibia declared a cholera outbreak in Opuwo District, Kunene Region, following confirmed cases," she said, adding that a total of 18 suspected cases were reported, with nine confirmed.

Luvindao said swift action was taken, led by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund, the Red Cross and other partners.

"Through rapid case detection, prompt treatment, intensified risk communication, community engagement, water and sanitation interventions, and cross-border collaboration, we were able to halt the transmission," she said.

The minister said that no new cholera cases have been reported for over 28 days, the required monitoring period before declaring the outbreak over.

An outbreak of malaria, which started on Dec. 23, 2024, led to an "unusual spike" in cases, especially in northern Namibia. As of Aug. 1, the outbreak had resulted in 95,412 cases and 154 deaths nationwide.

News.Az