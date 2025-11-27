Namibia issues alert after Rift Valley fever hits South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform has issued a public alert after Rift Valley fever was confirmed in neighboring South Africa.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services urged farmers to exercise “extreme vigilance” after cases were recored on Nov. 14 in Augrabies, Northern Cape, just 40 km from the Namibian border, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The outbreak initially affected 80 sheep.

Chief Veterinary Officer Kennedy Shoombe advised farmers to report any cattle, sheep, or goats showing suspicious signs to their nearest state veterinary offices. He also urged caution in high-risk areas near water bodies, especially after rainfall and increased biting fly activity.

Shoombe emphasized that animal products such as blood, meat, and milk should be thoroughly cooked, and humans should use mosquito nets and protective clothing. The Directorate will conduct livestock inspections along the border and at animal gatherings, urging farmers to cooperate with veterinary officials.

News.Az