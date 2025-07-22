Namibia sets 7 pct growth target in new economic plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Namibia has unveiled a new five-year development plan to grow the economy by 7 percent annually, as the country seeks to attract investment, create jobs, and return to upper-middle income status by 2030, News.az reports citing BBC.

The plan, known as the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), was launched by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday and will guide economic and social policies from 2025 to 2030.

In the policy document, the country, with a population of approximately 3 million, aims to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) per capita to over 6,500 U.S. dollars by the end of the decade.

"This plan reflects our determination to achieve inclusive and sustainable development that leaves no one behind," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in the foreword.

According to the economic plan, the mineral-rich country seeks to raise manufacturing's share of the economy to 18 percent and the overall share of secondary industries to 25 percent, with a target of making 60 percent of its exports manufactured goods.

It also aims to target 150 million barrels of oil equivalent and 130 million cubic feet of gas per day by 2030.

In the energy sector, the country intends to boost renewable energy capacity to 700 megawatts by 2028 and create 30,000 green jobs.

To support this growth, Namibia plans to invest in transport, energy, digital networks, and water infrastructure, targeting to raise employment from 63 percent to 75 percent by 2030, with a focus on young people and small businesses.

The plan will be financed through both local and international sources, including private investment and public funding, as stated in the policy document.

In early July, Namibia was reclassified by the World Bank as a lower-middle-income country.

News.Az