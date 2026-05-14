Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff predicts arrest in case

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More than 100 days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he remains confident that an arrest will eventually be made in the case, News.Az reports, citing Men's Journal.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026. Since then, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, working alongside the FBI, has devoted significant resources to an extensive forensic investigation aimed at determining her whereabouts.

Guthrie is the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, best known for her role on the Today show.

Since the beginning of the case, the family has publicly appealed for information and urged anyone with knowledge of the disappearance to help “bring her home.” A $1 million reward is currently being offered for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s safe return.

Although the investigation has shown little visible progress in recent weeks, Nanos said authorities are continuing to move closer to solving the case. Speaking to local radio station KOLD, the sheriff said investigators are steadily advancing through forensic work and evidence analysis.

“We continue to work with our labs, whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end: DNA,” Nanos said. “It moves at a snail’s pace, I guess, for some. But for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do.”

“I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case,” he added. “And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial.”

Nanos rejected suggestions that the investigation has stalled, indicating that some evidence and details are intentionally being withheld from the public to protect the integrity of the case.

When asked whether there were undisclosed details surrounding the investigation, Nanos responded: “Yes, absolutely there are.”

“But it’s not done because we’ve got to keep it secret,” he said. “It’s done because we have to protect our case.”

The sheriff has faced mounting criticism over his handling of the investigation, with some members of the public questioning the department’s approach to the case. The backlash became significant enough that the County Board of Supervisors held a vote on a motion seeking to remove Nanos from office, though the motion was ultimately rejected.

FBI Director Kash Patel also criticized the sheriff’s department in recent weeks, alleging that federal investigators were not given sufficient opportunity to cooperate with local authorities during the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is encouraged to contact Pima County Sheriff’s Detectives at 520-359-4900 or call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

News.Az