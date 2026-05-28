HBO's 'Task' reveals Emmy submissions for Mark Ruffalo and cast

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HBO is positioning its new gritty drama series Task as a major heavyweight for the upcoming awards season, rolling out an extensive list of Primetime Emmy submissions.





While two-time Emmy winner Mark Ruffalo (playing FBI agent Tom Brandis) and Tom Pelphrey (playing sanitation worker-turned-robber Robbie Prendergrast) go toe-to-toe on screen, they won't be competing against each other on the ballot. Ruffalo has been officially submitted for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Pelphrey is anchoring the show's massive push in the Supporting Actor field, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.

Pelphrey leads a stacked ensemble of nine supporting contenders from the main cast vying for nominations in the Supporting Actor and Actress categories:

Fabien Frankel (Anthony Grasso)

Raúl Castillo (Cliff Broward)

Jamie McShane (Perry Dorazo)

Sam Keeley (Jayson Wilkes)

Emilia Jones (Maeve Prendergrast)

Alison Oliver (Lizzie Stover)

Thuso Mbedu (Aleah Clinton)

Martha Plimpton (Kathleen McGinty) — Plimpton is already a previous winner in this category for her role on CBS' The Good Wife.

Beyond acting, Ruffalo is also double-dipping as an Emmy contender for Outstanding Drama Series in his role as an executive producer. He shares that submission with series creator Brad Ingelsby and directors Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson Whitfield.

Writing, directing, and behind-the-scenes talent

HBO is also making a strong play for the creative and technical achievements that brought Task to life:

Writing: Series creator Brad Ingelsby—previously nominated for Mare of Easttown—is submitted in the Writing for a Drama Series category for the explosive Season 1 finale, “A Still Small Voice.”

Directing: Jeremiah Zagar is up for directing the premiere episode, “Crossings,” while Salli Richardson Whitfield (a previous Emmy nominee for Winning Time) is submitted for helming Episode 106.

Cinematography: Alex Disenhof (Episode 101) and Elie Smolkin (Episode 106) have both been put forward for their cinematography work.

The network is also targeting a wide sweep across the craft categories, including Casting, Picture Editing, Production Design, Costumes, Makeup, Sound, and Stunt Performance. Several of the submitted crew members—including casting director Avy Kaufman and costume designer Meghan Kasperlik—are looking to repeat their previous Emmy-nominated success from Ingelsby’s past hit, Mare of Easttown.

News.Az