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Over 100 days into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, online discussion surrounding the case has become increasingly active, with the internet filled with a wide range of theories attempting to explain what may have happened.

The Guthrie family has continued to express hope that the family matriarch is still alive, while official search and investigative efforts remain ongoing. These efforts are being led by the local Pima County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the FBI, both of which continue to work on the case as the investigation progresses, News.Az reports, citing HELLO!.

At the same time, investigators are placing greater emphasis than before on forensic techniques, particularly DNA analysis, as part of the ongoing inquiry. However, the limited amount of information that has been made available to the public has contributed to the rise of various sensational theories, which have increasingly circulated online. This has, in turn, made it more difficult for members of the public following the case to distinguish between speculation and more grounded interpretations of the available facts.

Santa Fe-based criminal defense and civil rights attorney John W. Day told HELLO! that, in his assessment, the theories that deserve attention at this stage are those that remain the most logical and consistent with the information that authorities have already disclosed. In his view, these are the only interpretations that should currently be given serious weight as the investigation continues.

"I believe the most credible theories are still the least sensational ones," he maintained. "Law enforcement has consistently indicated they believe this was an intentional abduction tied to Nancy Guthrie specifically, rather than a random crime."

He specifically outlined his belief that per the information that is available, it's most likely fair to believe that this was an intentional kidnapping, one that would've involved someone "familiar" with the 84-year-old Nancy and her family.

"The publicly known facts; the reported surveillance footage, the apparent planning involved, and the ongoing focus on forensic evidence, suggest investigators are looking at someone who may have been familiar with Nancy Guthrie, the family, the property, or the family's routines," John explained.

"I don't buy into the elaborate internet-driven theories that routinely come up in high-profile missing person cases," he continued. "Those theories often grow because of the information vacuum surrounding an active investigation."

"The reality is that investigators usually know far more than they can publicly disclose, especially in a potential kidnapping case where preserving the integrity of evidence is critical."

As for where the current focus on DNA testing goes, John detailed: "The best possible outcome would be a clean DNA link that gives investigators a roadmap to a suspect direction, whether that's a DNA profile, forensic genealogy lead, or evidence that can definitively place a suspect at the scene."

"Right now, the case seems to have fragmented forensic evidence, including reportedly mixed DNA samples, which are really difficult to interpret," he continued.

He further elaborated on what the point of DNA testing is beyond trying to simply identify a suspect. "Ideally, the DNA testing would do two things — narrow the suspect pool and corroborate other investigative evidence such as surveillance footage, timelines, or digital data."

"In modern cases like this, forensic evidence is about creating a reliable evidentiary roadmap that investigators can build a case around."

News.Az