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Tucson
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Human rights advocate and kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has said she believes there is still a possibility that missing woman Nancy Guthrie could be alive, more than three months after her disappearance.08 May 2026-15:55
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Tucson Police responded to yet another multi-victim shooting, this time at Park Place Mall. Around 7 p.m. on March 18, two people were shot, but authorities confirmed it was not an active shooter situation.19 Mar 2026-10:17
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Investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “TODAY” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, whose disappearance has transfixed the nation.19 Feb 2026-09:34
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Law enforcement in Tucson, Arizona, carried out a late-night operation connected to the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, as the case entered its second week.14 Feb 2026-13:59
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The FBI have released images of a masked person in the hunt for news anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother.10 Feb 2026-23:08
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