Nancy Pelosi to return to US Congress for historic 20th term

Nancy Pelosi to return to US Congress for historic 20th term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, won reelection to the lower chamber of the US Congress in California’s 11th Congressional District.

The San Francisco liberal easily won reelection on Tuesday in California’s deep-blue 11th District, dismissing a nominal challenge by Republican Bruce Lou, a former “Jeopardy!” champion, who likened Democrats to communists, News.Az reports, citing US media. Pelosi was already a historic figure heading into the current Congress. She was the first woman to ascend to the House Speakership in the nation’s history, and she orchestrated massive legislative wins — including the Affordable Care Act under former President Obama, and a mammoth climate bill under President Biden — that will reverberate for years to come.This year, despite stepping out of a formal leadership role at the start of the 118th Congress, she added another chapter in her chronicle by playing a major role in convincing Biden not to seek reelection after his disastrous debate against former President Trump over the summer.

News.Az