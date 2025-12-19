NASCAR vet Greg Biffle, family killed in North Carolina plane crash - VIDEO

“Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.”

Biffle — a 55-year-old semi-retired NASCAR driver and humanitarian affectionately known as “The Biff” — owned the plane through GB Aviation Leasing, public records show.

“Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene,” the statement continued.

“His tireless work saved lives. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson also remembered Biffle and his wife for their humanitarian efforts, noting the couple flew “hundreds of rescue missions” in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene pounded the region last September.

The devastated pol said he last spoke with Cristina a few weeks ago when she asked how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica.

“They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others,” Hudson posted on X Thursday afternoon, calling Biffle a “great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans.”

“But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for this service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. That’s who the Biffles were. Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss.”

Biffle — a 19-time winner on NASCAR’s Cup series and a one-time Busch series champion — made headlines last year for piloting his privately owned chopper to make a daring, caught-on-camera rescue of a trapped Hurricane Helene victim.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees’ motorsports-personality pal, Garrett Mitchell, claimed in a social media post that the racing favorite and his family were flying to see him in Florida.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were on that plane,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook, where he has previously posted messages to the family.

“Because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

The FAA initially said there were six passengers on the private jet, but police later confirmed the seven people on board all perished in the devastating wreck.

The grief-stricken families of the seven victims issued a joint statement, saying Thursday’s tragedy has left them all “heartbroken beyond words.”

“We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones,” the statement said.

“Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives. We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

“We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is honoring their lives and supporting one another.”

The plane — which costs at least $2 million — had taken off from the regional airport, located about 45 miles north of Charlotte, just after 10 a.m. but quickly turned around after failing to even make it to 2,000 feet, FlightAware data show.