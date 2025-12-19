Yandex metrika counter

NASCAR vet Greg Biffle, family killed in North Carolina plane crash - VIDEO

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife and their two children were among seven people killed when Biffle’s private jet crashed and burst into flames while attempting to land at a North Carolina airport on Thursday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna C500 went down at Statesville Regional Airport shortly before 10:30 a.m. The airport is frequently used by NASCAR teams as well as Fortune 500 companies, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Video footage captured by WSOC-TV showed the aircraft completely engulfed in flames as emergency crews rushed onto the runway following the crash.

Biffle, his wife Cristina, their 14-year-old daughter Emma and 5-year-old son Ryder were all killed in the tragic incident. NASCAR later confirmed that Craig Wadsworth, a well-known and respected figure in the NASCAR community, along with Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, were also among the victims of the fatal plane crash.

“NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emaa, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash,” the organization told The Post in a statement.


