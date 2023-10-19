Nations subjected to colonization awaits international support: People's Union for Liberation of Guadeloupe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The nations subjected to colonization are waiting for international support, said Gaston Samit, a representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held in Baku ahead of an international conference on French colonialism, News.Az reports.

"The UN has announced that colonization must be eradicated in the coming years. We are working with the population on our land to make this process accelerate. France has positioned itself internationally as a defender of human rights. But we want to show how France really feels about the states it colonized," Samit added.

An international conference themed "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" will be held in Baku on Friday. The conference will be organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on 6 July 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

News.Az