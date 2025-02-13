Yandex metrika counter

NATO chief hails Putin-Trump phone talk as 'successful'

NATO chief hails Putin-Trump phone talk as 'successful'
The phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump was a success, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said upon his arrival at the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"It clearly gave the impression that it was a successful phone call. We all want peace in Ukraine," he said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Rutte reiterated that it was necessary to ensure that Ukraine was in the best possible negotiating position. "It is important that the peace is durable," he added. The NATO chief emphasized that the allies will discuss the issue in the coming days and weeks.

Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on February 12. The leaders discussed the issue of the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, bilateral relations and a number of other issues, and agreed to continue contacts and organize a face-to-face meeting.


