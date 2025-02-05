NATO chief praises strong partnership with Iraq and mission progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reiterated the military alliance's strong partnership with Iraq during his two-day visit to Baghdad. While there, he met with top officials to discuss regional security and the evolving role of NATO’s mission in the country.

Rutte, who was joined by US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli during the Feb. 4-5 visit, highlighted the mission’s success since 2018, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I congratulate our Iraqi partners and NMI’s (NATO Mission Iraq) leadership and personnel for the excellent level of cooperation developed, in several domains, including security education, logistics, cyber defense, and good governance," he said in a statement released Wednesday.

Rutte emphasized that NATO’s work in Iraq, based on mutual respect for sovereignty, has been crucial in strengthening the country’s security forces and institutions.

The mission, launched at Iraq's request, aims to help the country combat terrorism and prevent the resurgence of the ISIS terror group (Daesh).

"Together we have achieved a lot through our NATO-Iraq partnership," Rutte said. "Upon request from the Iraqi authorities and in full respect of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, we are evolving the scope of our activities, in support to Iraq’s ongoing efforts towards lasting security and stability for all of its citizens."

During the meeting, Rutte met President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and other senior officials.

At the NATO Summit in Brussels in July 2018, allied leaders launched the NMI and it was established in Baghdad in October 2018. Its current commander is Lt. Gen. Lucas Schreurs from the Netherlands.

News.Az