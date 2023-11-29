NATO chief says Ukraine will join the military alliance, subject to reforms, after the war

Ukraine will become a member of NATO subject to reforms after the war, the military alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

He was speaking ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, at which the alliance is expected to reaffirm its support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The two-day session on Tuesday and Wednesday will include the first foreign minister-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Alliance leaders created it at their last summit to improve cooperation and coordination and help prepare Kyiv for eventual membership.

News.Az