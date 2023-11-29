Yandex metrika counter

NATO chief says Ukraine will join the military alliance, subject to reforms, after the war

  • World
  • Share
NATO chief says Ukraine will join the military alliance, subject to reforms, after the war

Ukraine will become a member of NATO subject to reforms after the war, the military alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

He was speaking ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, at which the alliance is expected to reaffirm its support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The two-day session on Tuesday and Wednesday will include the first foreign minister-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Alliance leaders created it at their last summit to improve cooperation and coordination and help prepare Kyiv for eventual membership.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      