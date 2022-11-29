NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers kicked off in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday.

During the two-day summit, the ministers are set to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is considered a threat to Euro-Atlantic peace and security, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the foreign ministers will meet with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss Ukraine’s most urgent needs.

“NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down,” Stoltenberg noted.

Kuleba, in turn, said that NATO foreign ministers will discuss the provision of new weapons, ammunition, and military equipment for Kyiv during the meeting.

News.Az