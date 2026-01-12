NATO, Greenland pledge to strengthen Arctic security after Trump threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO and Greenland’s government on Monday said they intend to work on strengthening the defence of the Danish autonomous territory, hoping to dissuade US President Donald Trump, who covets the island, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Sunday, Trump further stoked tensions by saying that the United States would take the territory “one way or the other”.

Confronted with the prospect of annexation by force, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen placed his hopes in the US-led military alliance NATO.

“Our security and defence belong in NATO. That is a fundamental and firm line,” Nielsen said in a social media post.

His government “will therefore work to ensure that the development of defence in and around Greenland takes place in close cooperation with NATO, in dialogue with our allies, including the United States, and in cooperation with Denmark”, he added.

NATO chief Mark Rutte also said Monday that the alliance was working on “the next steps” to bolster Arctic security.

Diplomats at NATO say that some alliance members are floating ideas, including possibly launching a new mission in the region.

Discussions are at an embryonic stage and there are no concrete proposals on the table so far, they say.

Trump has insisted that Greenland needs to be brought under US control, arguing that the Danish autonomous territory is crucial for national security.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that if Washington followed through with an armed attack on Greenland that it would spell the end of NATO.

In a bid to appease Washington, Copenhagen has invested heavily in security in the region, allocating some 90 billion kroner ($14 billion) in 2025.

Greenland, which is home to some 57,000 people, is vast with significant mineral resources, most of them untapped, and is considered strategically located.

Since World War II and during the Cold War, the island housed several US military bases but only one remains.

According to Rutte, Denmark would have no problem with a larger US military presence on the island.

Under a 1951 treaty, updated in 2004, the United States could simply notify Denmark if it wanted to send more troops.'[

News.Az