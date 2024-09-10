+ ↺ − 16 px

The North Atlantic Alliance has begun a series of exercises near Russia's borders that will last until the end of autumn, News.az reports.

Steadfast Foxtrot '24 will be held in Germany from September 9 to 20. The NATO exercise will be led by US Army General Christopher Cavoli.From September 30 to October 11, Ramstein Flag 24 will take place in Greece under the leadership of AIRCOM – the Joint Air Command.On September 8, the Toxic Valley chemical and biological warfare exercises began in Slovakia. In Hungary, the Brave Warrior exercises have been ongoing since the end of August.From October 30 to November 12, Hammer 2024 will be held in Finland, and the Mavi Balina and Poseidon'24 naval exercises will take place in Turkey and Bulgaria.There are also reports of exercises in Spain, Italy, and Latvia.On September 7, German Eurofighter fighters carried out a series of maneuvers in the immediate vicinity of the Finnish village of Hosio, just 180 kilometers from the Russian border.Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that NATO exercises in Finland are part of a hybrid war against the Russian Federation; Moscow is monitoring such actions and assessing potential risks.Earlier, the US was accused of deliberately spreading lies about Russia’s desire to start a war against NATO.

News.Az