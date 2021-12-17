NATO Military Committee to meet January 12-13 with participation of Chiefs of Defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of the NATO Military Committee, which is attended by the chiefs of general staff of the alliance member states, will be held in Brussels on January 12-13, according to the organization's website.

“NATO’s highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet on January 12-13, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the sessions, which will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defense. The Allied Chiefs will meet with their operational partners to discuss the NATO-led Mission in Iraq and the Kosovo Force Mission,” reads the message.

The NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session (MCCS) enables the Chiefs of Defense to meet and discuss issues of strategic importance to the Alliance.

“The Military Committee will also meet, for the last time in this format, with their former Resolute Support Partners to discuss the lessons learned/lessons identified from Afghanistan. The Allied Chiefs of Defense will then have their annual meeting with their Georgian and Ukrainian counterparts, respectively, to discuss the security situation in their Nations as well as the ongoing progress with defense-related reforms.”

News.Az

