NATO seeks to establish a partnership with Armenia

From 2 to 5 October 2024, the Director General of the NATO International Military Staff (DGIMS), Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak visited NATO Partner Armenia, News.Az reports citing NATO's official website.

While in Yerevan, he met with military leaders and senior officials. Their discussions included military cooperation, defense reform and how to strengthen regional security and stability.“We welcome Armenia’s increased level of cooperation with NATO over the past two years. That includes additional troop contributions to our KFOR mission in Kosovo,” said Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak.In his meeting with Lt. General Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, LTG Adamczak highlighted that NATO is ready to develop the partnership with Armenia.

