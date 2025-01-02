+ ↺ − 16 px

In the event of a conflict between NATO and Russia and China, the North Atlantic Alliance will be demilitarized for ten years. This was stated by American military expert Will Shriver on his page on the social network X (former Twitter), News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

“In a normal conflict against China and Russia, NATO will use up its entire stockpile of missiles of all types, lose dozens of large warships and hundreds of the best aircraft — and all this in less than a month. Then NATO would be effectively demilitarized for ten years,” he noted.In December, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Babakov stated that the North Atlantic Alliance is increasing its military capabilities, in connection with which Russia needs to strengthen its defense-industrial complex (MIC).Babakov recalled that NATO is developing and adopting regional defense plans, strengthening the armed forces of countries near Russia’s borders, continuing to conduct military exercises, and improving military logistics conditions for the rapid transfer of weapons and equipment.

