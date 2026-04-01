Portugal to open embassy in Azerbaijan

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, have held a phone call to discuss the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Portugal, its future development, as well as regional and international security issues.

During the call, the Portuguese minister said a decision had been made to elevate the level of his country’s diplomatic representation in Baku and to open an embassy in Azerbaijan. In response, Bayramov expressed gratitude for Portugal’s decision, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers emphasised the importance of political consultations and mutual visits in developing bilateral relations, and reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, trade, transport, and tourism.

The sides also discussed cooperation within international organisations and noted the importance of continuing mutual support.

The ministers expressed concern over the growing military escalation in the Middle East and stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az