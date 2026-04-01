Intel shares soar following $14.2B Ireland deal

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Intel’s shares surged over 6% at market open on April 1, 2026, following the company’s announcement that it would invest $14.2 billion to regain full ownership of its Leixlip, Ireland manufacturing facility. This move signals a strong belief that the struggling chipmaker’s toughest financial challenges are behind it.

The deal involves buying back the 49% stake that Apollo Global Management had acquired in the plant back in 2024 for $11.2 billion, a transaction that had given Intel critical capital at a moment when it was under intense pressure to fund expansive manufacturing buildouts across the United States and Europe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reclaiming that stake now, at a notably higher price, reflects both how much Intel‘s financial position has changed and how urgently the company wants full control of a facility that has become central to its AI ambitions.

A facility at the heart of Intel’s AI push

The Leixlip plant, known as Fab 34, is not simply a legacy asset. It produces chips using Intel’s 4 and Intel 3 process technologies, including its Core Ultra and Xeon 6 processors — products that are finding growing demand in artificial intelligence applications, particularly in data centers handling inference workloads, where AI systems process and respond to user queries in real time.

As AI infrastructure spending accelerates across the industry, Intel‘s ownership of that production capacity takes on greater strategic weight. The company has been working to position its processors as a meaningful alternative for data center operators who are increasingly weighing their options beyond the handful of dominant AI chip suppliers.

How Intel plans to pay for it

Intel intends to fund the transaction through a combination of existing cash reserves and approximately $6.5 billion in new debt. The company expects the buyback to begin strengthening both its profitability and its credit profile from 2027 onward — a timeline that suggests management is comfortable absorbing the near-term financial weight of the deal in exchange for the longer-term advantages of consolidated ownership.

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner has pointed to a materially improved balance sheet and tighter financial discipline as the foundation for the move, a contrast to the conditions that made the original stake sale to Apollo a necessity just two years ago.

A turnaround gaining momentum

The buyback is the latest development in a broader restructuring effort that has gathered pace under Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan, who took the helm with a mandate to restore Intel’s competitiveness after a period in which the company missed much of the initial wave of AI-driven computing demand. That restructuring has involved significant cost reductions, selective asset sales and a concerted effort to sharpen Intel’s operational focus.

The company has also secured meaningful external support along the way. Both Nvidia and SoftBank have made strategic investments in Intel, and the U.S. government has committed billions of dollars toward domestic semiconductor manufacturing, taking a roughly 10% stake as part of a wider policy push to reduce American reliance on overseas chip supply chains.

Mixed signals but renewed confidence

Intel’s most recent quarterly earnings beat analyst expectations, though the guidance it issued for the current period came in softer than the market had hoped, a reminder that the turnaround remains a work in progress. Execution challenges have not disappeared, and the company is still working to close the competitive gap it allowed to open during the first surge of AI-related demand.

Even so, analysts have broadly interpreted the Ireland buyback as a meaningful indicator that Intel is recovering its financial flexibility and positioning itself deliberately for the next phase of growth in AI-driven computing.

News.Az