Nepal hikes jet fuel prices to prevent war-related shortages

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Nepal has more than doubled the price of aviation fuel, leading to a significant increase in airfare, as the Himalayan country seeks to prevent supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Nepal Oil Corporation raised fuel price by 84.7 percent for international flights from Kathmandu, by 116.2 percent for jets operating from Pokhara and 117.4 percent from Bhairahawa, saying ‌it needs to make payments to refiner Indian Oil Corporation for supplies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jet fuel prices for domestic flights have been raised by 97.6 percent, Nepal’s state-run agency that imports, stores and distributes petroleum products in the country, said.

This has resulted in a surge in ⁠domestic airfare of as much as ⁠50 percent, according to Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

News.Az