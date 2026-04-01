Thousands attend funeral of IRGC naval commander in Tehran - VIDEO

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Tens of thousands of people have attended funeral processions in Tehran for Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes last week, according to Iranian media.

The ceremony on Wednesday saw large crowds from all walks of life gather at Tehran’s Enqelab Square before beginning a procession to honour Tangsiri, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Mourners also bid farewell to the coffins of Brigadier General Jamshid Es’haqi, who had served as a top adviser to Iran’s chief of staff before being killed alongside his family members in an airstrike last week.

Footage captures the endless sea of Iranians who have attended the funeral procession of martyred IRGC Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/WjsFbWM5H5 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 1, 2026

People attending the ceremony chanted slogans against the United States and Israel and declared their full support for Iran’s ongoing fight against what Iranian authorities describe as aggression.

Tangsiri played a pivotal role in the IRGC’s mission to safeguard strategic waterways in the Persian Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Press TV added that the US and Israel were seemingly angered by his role in preventing what it described as hostile ships from passing through the strait, an issue that has contributed to a surge in international oil and energy prices since the start of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

News.Az