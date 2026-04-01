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Iran targets Bahrain AWS site

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Iran targets Bahrain AWS site
Anushree Fadnavis | Reuters

Iranian missiles have hit the headquarters of Batelco, Bahrain's largest telecommunications company, located in Hamala.

The facility also hosts Amazon Web Services infrastructure, making it a significant target in what appears to be a deliberate escalation of Iran's stated campaign against US tech giants in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Iran has announced it would start targeting US companies.

This appears to be the first strike carried out under that threat.

Media reports allege that Bahrain has since confirmed the facility was hit and that Amazon servers housed within the premises have been affected, rendering parts of the complex inoperative.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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