NATO to launch annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon on October 13

NATO will begin its annual nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, on October 13, Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Friday.

Rutte emphasized that the exercise is designed to ensure NATO’s nuclear capabilities remain credible, safe, secure, and effective, while sending a clear message to potential adversaries that the alliance is ready to protect and defend all member states against any threat, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

NATO officials clarified that the exercise does not involve live nuclear weapons.

The annual drills are part of NATO’s ongoing efforts to maintain a robust nuclear deterrent amid rising global tensions.

