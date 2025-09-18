Nearly 100 arrested during nationwide protests in France

The number of people arrested during ongoing strikes and protests across France soared to 99 within just five hours on Thursday.

Nationwide arrests now stand at 99, with 15 in the Paris region, jumping from 30 in the early hours of the protests led by trade unions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Two people, one journalist and one police officer, were injured during the clashes between the protesters and the police in Lyon, where mortar fire and projectiles were thrown at the police.

Around 50 protesters briefly entered the Ministry of Economy compound before leaving minutes later.

Joining the Paris march, CGT trade union general secretary Sophie Binet said the mobilization is “already a success,” citing participation of over 400,000.

Twenty-three schools were fully blocked this morning, with 52 facing partial blockades, while around 17% of teachers are on strike, according to the Education Ministry.

Authorities also reported 13,000 demonstrators in Marseille and 20,000 in Lyon at midday.

Outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told reporters that the blockades "were less intense than expected for the first part of the day."

Organized by major French trade unions, the mobilization comes in response to controversial budget proposals introduced by former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Retailleau said on Wednesday that he expects a “very, very strong” mobilization across multiple sectors, including public services, education, transport, agriculture, industry, and entertainment.

To secure the protests, the Interior Ministry will deploy more than 80,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide, alongside armored vehicles, drones, and water cannons.

In a move not seen since the Yellow Vest protests, 24 Centaure armored vehicles will be deployed across France, along with around ten water-launching devices.

Approximately 40 union marches are planned across the country, with preliminary estimates indicating that up to 800,000 demonstrators will participate.

The Sept. 18 action follows the “Block Everything” mobilization last week, which drew nearly 197,000 people nationwide.

France is facing mounting political tensions as Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sept. 8.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France’s soaring public debt, now at 113% of its GDP.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country’s new prime minister. He has been tasked with holding consultations with political parties before forming his government.

France has one of the European Union's largest budget deficits at 5.8% of GDP.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year also led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.

