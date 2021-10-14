Nearly 300 athletes from 33 countries to compete at Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Azerbaijan

Nearly 300 athletes from 33 countries to compete at Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Azerbaijan

The 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The event will be held at National Gymnastics Arena on November 18-21. The tournament will bring together about 300 gymnasts from 33 countries.

During the 4-day Championships, gymnasts will perform in the programs of individual and synchronized trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

According to the provisional schedule of the competitions, the first two days will be Qualifications followed by the Finals last two days. According to the rules, one participant can perform in several programs.

News.Az