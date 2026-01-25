Nearly 740,000 homes in the US were left without power due to the storm

The number of customers in the United States left without power due to the winter storm is steadily growing, News.Az reports, citing website Poweroutage.

Thus, 739,168 homes were without power, including 253,160 in Tennessee, 132,930 in Texas, 119,751 in Louisiana, and 119,469 in Mississippi. In total, 37 states were affected.

According to the US National Weather Service, heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain threaten nearly 180 million people—more than half the population, Sky News reports. Meanwhile, more than 9,600 flights are expected to be cancelled due to the weather conditions, The Guardian reports.

