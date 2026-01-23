Powerful winter storm forecast across US
A major winter storm is set to spread heavy snow and damaging ice across a large portion of the US in the coming days, with dangerously cold temperatures expected to further intensify its impact.
The storm’s reach is forecast to span hundreds of miles, delivering multiple weather hazards to different regions as it develops from Friday into early next week, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
As of today, weather advisories, watches or warnings are in effect across 46 states, underscoring the widespread nature of the system.
Forecasters also warn that extreme and potentially record-breaking temperatures will expand across the eastern half of the country as the storm progresses, leading to rapid and potentially hazardous changes in conditions.
Dallas’ afternoon apparent temperature, which accounts for wind to determine what it “feels like” outside, could be 40 degrees colder on Saturday than on Thursday.