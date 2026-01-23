Powerful winter storm forecast across US

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major winter storm is set to spread heavy snow and damaging ice across a large portion of the US in the coming days, with dangerously cold temperatures expected to further intensify its impact.

The storm’s reach is forecast to span hundreds of miles, delivering multiple weather hazards to different regions as it develops from Friday into early next week, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

As of today, weather advisories, watches or warnings are in effect across 46 states, underscoring the widespread nature of the system.

Forecasters also warn that extreme and potentially record-breaking temperatures will expand across the eastern half of the country as the storm progresses, leading to rapid and potentially hazardous changes in conditions.

Dallas’ afternoon apparent temperature, which accounts for wind to determine what it “feels like” outside, could be 40 degrees colder on Saturday than on Thursday.

Some cities will feel the effects more than others. Snow totals of 6 to 12 inches are possible across a wide swath of the country, from the southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with localized totals topping a foot. Several large cities sit within the projected snow band, and snowfall could occasionally come down at rates of an inch or more per hour. The cold accompanying the storm is likely to intensify its effects, speeding up snow and ice buildup on roads, complicating cleanup efforts and raising concerns for residents who could be left without heat if power is lost. In places with significant snow and ice accumulation, travel problems and power outages could extend into early next week.

