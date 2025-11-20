Amazon to invest $3B in Mississippi for AI and cloud growth
Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images
Amazon (AMZN) is set to invest at least $3 billion in the development of a new data center campus in Warren County, Mississippi. This initiative is designed to enhance the company’s capabilities in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.
The investment is projected to generate at least 200 new jobs directly at the data center, while indirectly supporting over 300 full-time roles within the local community, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The employment opportunities span a range of fields, including engineering, networking, operations management, and security. Additionally, the project is expected to benefit construction and supply chain sectors across Mississippi. This marks the largest private investment ever recorded in Warren County and comes on the heels of Amazon's significant $10 billion investment in Madison County unveiled in 2024.
News.Az