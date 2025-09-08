Nepal’s Gen Z leads mass protests against social media ban in Kathmandu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of young Nepalis have taken to the streets of Kathmandu after the government banned 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, X and WhatsApp.

What began as outrage over digital restrictions has escalated into Nepal’s largest youth-led uprising in years, with protesters rallying outside Parliament and chanting “Shut down corruption, not social media.” Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, and a curfew was imposed across parts of the capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Casualty figures remain disputed, with local reports citing 2–8 deaths and hospitals confirming over 80 injured, including journalists.

The ban, announced by Nepal’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, requires platforms to formally register under new regulations. Officials say it is aimed at curbing disinformation and protecting national security, but critics call it an attempt to stifle dissent.

Opposition parties and human rights groups have condemned the move, warning it could deepen instability. Despite restrictions, many Nepalis are bypassing the ban using VPNs, while organizers vow to continue protests until the government lifts the ban.

News.Az