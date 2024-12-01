News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Kathmandu
Tag:
Kathmandu
Former rapper and Kathmandu Mayor Balen to run for Nepal PM
29 Dec 2025-09:55
Nepal’s deadly protests hit tourism as arrivals drop 30%
16 Sep 2025-10:13
Nepal eases restrictions as interim administration takes office
13 Sep 2025-12:49
Nepal ministers cling to army helicopter ropes to escape protesters -
VIDEO
11 Sep 2025-13:39
Protesters in Nepal propose former chief justice as interim leader
11 Sep 2025-10:25
Nepal’s Gen Z leads mass protests against social media ban in Kathmandu
08 Sep 2025-15:15
18 killed in Nepal after plane slips off runway during takeoff -
VIDEO/UPDATED
24 Jul 2024-12:10
Latest News
Stablecoin firm Rain valued at $1.95B after $250M raise
Investigation under way after Portland shooting involving federal agents
How breakthroughs and disruptions in artificial intelligence are reshaping big tech and everyday life
Turkish low-cost carrier AJet cancels flights to Tehran
Polish farmers protest Mercosur trade deal in Warsaw
Six pilot whales die in New Zealand mass stranding
Winter storm kills 3, halts trains and schools in Germany
How geopolitical escalations and ceasefire talks shape global stability in an era of permanent crisis
New Tesla Model 3 to debut in UK with major price drop
Houston Rodeo 2026 lineup includes Lizzo, Luke Bryan, McGraw
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31