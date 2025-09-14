Nepal’s new Prime Minister Karki vows to fight corruption and reduce inequality

"We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation," said Sushila Karki, in her first public comments since taking office on Friday.

"What this group is demanding is the end of corruption, good governance and economic equality," she added. "You and I have to be determined to fulfil that."

The 73-year-old former chief justice held a minute's silence on Sunday for those killed in the unrest, before meetings began in the key government complex of Singha Durbar -- where several buildings were set on fire during mass protests on Tuesday.