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Sushila Karki
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President Ramchandra Paudel has issued a sweeping ordinance effectively cancelling 1,594 major public appointments made before March 26.03 May 2026-16:06
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The probe commission has the mandate to submit its report to the government within three months
22 Sep 2025-00:43
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Following recent violent demonstrations, Karki pledged to heed the demands of young people by committing to transparency, economic fairness, and ending corruption.14 Sep 2025-12:48
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Nepal began lifting curfews and prohibitory orders on Saturday as the interim administration, led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, assumed office. While most areas of the capital, Kathmandu, are now open, some sensitive zones remain restricted.13 Sep 2025-12:49
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Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is expected to be appointed as the country’s interim prime minister on Friday, a source familiar with the discussions told, following the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli amid nationwide anti-corruption protests.12 Sep 2025-12:14
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