Netanyahu convenes narrow cabinet to discuss hostage deal — PM's office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened a meeting of the so-called narrow cabinet of ministers, which includes its key members, for Saturday evening to discuss the terms of a deal to release hostages held in the Gaza Strip and sending a delegation to the Qatari capital Doha for negotiations, said Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the office of the head of the Israeli government, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Today in the evening, the Prime Minister will convene a narrow cabinet meeting, at which, among other things, the speedy release of all our hostages will be discussed, including sending a negotiating team to Doha," he said.

According to the Ynet portal, after the response of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, mediators are currently negotiating to hold another round of indirect talks between the parties in the Qatari capital on July 6.

As the publication says, Israel confirmed that it received a response from Hamas to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that its "details are being studied." Earlier, Hamas reported on its Telegram channel that the movement had conveyed a positive response to the mediators and was ready to immediately begin negotiations on the implementation of the proposal under discussion. This decision, as the radicals noted, was made after "completion of consultations with all Palestinian factions."

News.Az