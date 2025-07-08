Yandex metrika counter

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday told President Donald Trump he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, handing Trump a nomination letter during a meeting at the White House, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of their meeting, Netanyahu said Israel was working with the United States to find countries who would give Palestinians a better future.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

