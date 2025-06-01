News.az
President Donald Trump
Tag:
President Donald Trump
Trump says Venezuela to turn over 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to US
07 Jan 2026-07:05
Trump says U.S. oil companies will invest billions of dollars in Venezuela
03 Jan 2026-22:28
Trump’s Nigeria strikes deepen global debate on counterterrorism
26 Dec 2025-15:50
Trump suspends green card lottery program
19 Dec 2025-10:10
Trump greenlights Nvidia H200 AI chip sales to China
09 Dec 2025-06:40
Before meeting Trump, Saudi Arabia restates its terms for relations with Israel
09 Nov 2025-17:54
Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'
08 Nov 2025-20:41
What’s next for Lukoil’s European refineries? A major shift begins
30 Oct 2025-11:48
Middle Eastern knot: Light at the end of the tunnel
17 Oct 2025-10:59
Trump confirms Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asked him for a pardon
07 Oct 2025-10:29
Latest News
Former Ghana minister detained by US immigration
US, Russian envoys meet in Paris as Zelensky seeks Trump talks
Why Venezuela's oil is crucial to U.S. interests
Trump threatens heavy US response if Iran kills protesters
Iran faces nationwide internet outage amid protests
Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters
France to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal
Iran forces storm hospital after western protests
Shanghai preps launch of new 2D chip
3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany
