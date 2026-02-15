Netanyahu: Trump intends to exhaust all options to reach an agreement with Iran

Netanyahu: Trump intends to exhaust all options to reach an agreement with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

"US President Donald Trump is determined to exhaust all options to reach an agreement with Iran before using force." - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this, News.Az reports.

"Trump believes that after the June 2025 war, Iran will learn its lessons and seize the opportunity to reach an agreement," Netanyahu added.

News.Az