Yandex metrika counter

Netanyahu: Trump intends to exhaust all options to reach an agreement with Iran

  • World
  • Share
Netanyahu: Trump intends to exhaust all options to reach an agreement with Iran
Photo: Ronen Zvulun/AFP via Getty Images

"US President Donald Trump is determined to exhaust all options to reach an agreement with Iran before using force." - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this, News.Az reports.

"Trump believes that after the June 2025 war, Iran will learn its lessons and seize the opportunity to reach an agreement," Netanyahu added.


News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      